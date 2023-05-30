Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Riot Platforms Inc.’s current trading price is -24.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 236.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.25 and $14.43 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 18.28 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 21.96 million over the last three months.

The stock of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is currently priced at $10.92. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.845 after opening at $11.11. The day’s lowest price was $10.73 before the stock closed at $11.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Riot Platforms Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $14.43 on 04/18/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.25 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 81.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.94B and boasts a workforce of 489 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.39, with a change in price of +7.55. Similarly, Riot Platforms Inc. recorded 20,282,750 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +224.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIOT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RIOT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Riot Platforms Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 51.63%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.67%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.84% and 40.59%, respectively.

RIOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 222.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 147.06%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RIOT has leaped by -7.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.44%.