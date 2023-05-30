Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Regions Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -26.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.19%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $13.94 and $24.33. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.96 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 13.35 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is currently priced at $17.87. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $17.86 after opening at $17.44. The day’s lowest price was $17.29 before the stock closed at $17.78.

Regions Financial Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $24.33 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $13.94 on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.31B and boasts a workforce of 20113 employees.

Regions Financial Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Regions Financial Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.08, with a change in price of -3.94. Similarly, Regions Financial Corporation recorded 11,102,896 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RF stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

RF Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Regions Financial Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 65.15%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 87.79% and 79.71% respectively.

RF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -17.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.86%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RF has leaped by -2.14%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.06%.