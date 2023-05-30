Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Quantum Corporation’s current trading price is -47.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.86 and $2.24 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.79 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.15 million over the last three months.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) stock is currently valued at $1.17. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.20 after opening at $1.04. The stock briefly dropped to $1.04 before ultimately closing at $1.00.

Quantum Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.24 on 06/07/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.86 on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 105.19M and boasts a workforce of 905 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1851, with a change in price of -0.0100. Similarly, Quantum Corporation recorded 177,034 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.85%.

QMCO Stock Stochastic Average

Quantum Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.07%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.19% and 50.40%, respectively.

QMCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.34%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -13.97%. The price of QMCO increased 21.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.50%.