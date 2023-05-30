QBTS’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 15.97%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -30.99%. The price of QBTS increased 238.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 244.97%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) stock is currently valued at $1.67. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.67 after opening at $1.21. The stock briefly dropped to $1.15 before ultimately closing at $1.25.

The market performance of D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

52-week price history of QBTS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -87.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 321.50%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.40 and $13.23. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 16.78 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.39 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 138.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 159.00M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8212, with a change in price of +0.2300. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 2,681,183 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.97%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 100.00%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 88.67% and 87.09% respectively.