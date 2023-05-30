Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is currently priced at $11.97. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $12.04 after opening at $11.89. The day’s lowest price was $11.79 before the stock closed at $11.75.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $16.04 on 10/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.88 on 12/14/22.

52-week price history of PBR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current trading price is -25.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $8.88 to $16.04. In the Energy sector, the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 12.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.22.25 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.10B and boasts a workforce of 45149 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.09, with a change in price of +2.47. Similarly, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras recorded 22,144,963 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.00%.

Examining PBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBR stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

PBR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 84.56%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.76% and 82.93% respectively.

PBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 12.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PBR has fallen by 4.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.22%.