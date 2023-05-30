Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 10.77: Will the Stock Break Through?

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) currently has a stock price of $6.98. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.10 after opening at $7.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.88 before it closed at $6.89.

The market performance of Peloton Interactive Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.83 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $6.62, recorded on 05/12/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of PTON Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s current trading price is -60.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $6.62 and $17.83. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 5.61 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.48B and boasts a workforce of 6195 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Peloton Interactive Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Peloton Interactive Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.77, with a change in price of -1.83. Similarly, Peloton Interactive Inc. recorded 11,495,633 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.71%.

PTON Stock Stochastic Average

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 7.20%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 15.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.07% and 12.65%, respectively.

PTON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -12.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.64%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PTON has leaped by -21.43%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.81%.