OXY’s Market Whiplash: -7.73% YTD Decline, -5.54% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -7.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.30%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OXY has leaped by -5.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) currently has a stock price of $58.12. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $59.23 after opening at $59.12. The lowest recorded price for the day was $58.56 before it closed at $58.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $77.13 on 08/29/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $54.30 on 06/22/22.

52-week price history of OXY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current trading price is -24.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.03%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $54.30 and $77.13. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 4.87 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 13.34 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 52.82B and boasts a workforce of 11973 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Occidental Petroleum Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.66, with a change in price of -2.95. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum Corporation recorded 12,598,452 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.83%.

OXY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OXY stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

OXY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation over the past 50 days is 18.21%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 38.22%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 44.25% and 45.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.