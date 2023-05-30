Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Netflix Inc.’s current trading price is 3.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 141.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $164.28 and $383.76 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.89 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.61 million over the last three months.

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is currently priced at $396.18. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $383.76 after opening at $361.10. The day’s lowest price was $356.00 before the stock closed at $378.88.

In terms of market performance, Netflix Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $383.76 on 05/30/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $164.28 on 06/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 159.59B and boasts a workforce of 12800 employees.

Netflix Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating Netflix Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 335.08, with a change in price of +87.56. Similarly, Netflix Inc. recorded 7,323,562 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.30%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFLX stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

NFLX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Netflix Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 93.39%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.75%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.47% and 86.85%, respectively.

NFLX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 34.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NFLX has fallen by 20.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.14%.