NCLH’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Performance

The current stock price for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is $14.52. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $14.73 after opening at $14.55. It dipped to a low of $14.35 before ultimately closing at $14.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $18.67 on 11/15/22, and the lowest price during that time was $10.31, recorded on 06/16/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of NCLH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -22.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $10.31 and $18.67. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.88 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 14.93 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.14B and boasts a workforce of 38900 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.48, with a change in price of +2.19. Similarly, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. recorded 14,273,303 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.54%.

NCLH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 88.16%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 82.99%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.71% and 77.34%, respectively.

NCLH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 18.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.59%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NCLH has fallen by 8.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.36%.