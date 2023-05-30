Navigating QCOM Stock: QUALCOMM Incorporated Journey

The present stock price for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is $110.35. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $111.28 after an opening price of $104.94. The stock briefly fell to $104.82 before ending the session at $104.02.

QUALCOMM Incorporated experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $156.66 on 07/22/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $101.47 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of QCOM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current trading price is -29.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.75%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $101.47 and $156.66. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 15.96 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 7.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 115.88B and boasts a workforce of 51000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating QUALCOMM Incorporated as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 120.15, with a change in price of +3.15. Similarly, QUALCOMM Incorporated recorded 7,702,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.94%.

Examining QCOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QCOM stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

QCOM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.23%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 55.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.65% and 16.03%, respectively.

QCOM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 0.37% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -11.83%. The price of QCOM leaped by -3.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.24%.