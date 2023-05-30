Meta Platforms Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 193.88: Will the Stock Break Through?

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) currently has a stock price of $262.04. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $262.3107 after opening at $252.93. The lowest recorded price for the day was $252.71 before it closed at $252.69.

The market performance of Meta Platforms Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $255.62 on 05/26/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $88.09, recorded on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of META Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Meta Platforms Inc.’s current trading price is 2.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 197.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $88.09 and $255.62. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 25.54 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 25.63 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has experienced a quarterly rise of 54.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 647.58B and boasts a workforce of 77114 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Meta Platforms Inc.

As of right now, 36 analysts are rating Meta Platforms Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 193.88, with a change in price of +137.30. Similarly, Meta Platforms Inc. recorded 28,604,322 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +110.07%.

META Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for META stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

META Stock Stochastic Average

Meta Platforms Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.61%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.81% and 86.60%, respectively.

META Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 117.75%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 133.46%. Over the last 30 days, the price of META has fallen by 9.84%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.68%.