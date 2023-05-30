MAX’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -6.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -23.62%. The price of MAX fallen by 23.40% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 39.13%.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has a current stock price of $9.28. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $10.23 after opening at $9.06. The stock’s low for the day was $9.01, and it eventually closed at $7.60.

MediaAlpha Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $17.01 on 02/24/23, and the lowest price during that time was $5.08, recorded on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of MAX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. MediaAlpha Inc.’s current trading price is -45.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.68%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $5.08 and $17.01. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.19 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.31 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 482.84M and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.73, with a change in price of -1.00. Similarly, MediaAlpha Inc. recorded 276,765 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.73%.

MAX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for MediaAlpha Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 40.68%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.87% and 77.08%, respectively.