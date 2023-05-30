Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Shares Reel: 25.60% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 1.52B Market Cap

The stock price for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) currently stands at $8.93. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $9.69 after starting at $9.16. The stock’s lowest price was $8.85 before closing at $9.11.

The market performance of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $18.88 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.11 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of MARA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -52.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 187.14%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.11 and $18.88. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 31.62 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 33.74 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.52B and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.04, with a change in price of +5.53. Similarly, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. recorded 35,535,848 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +162.65%.

Examining MARA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MARA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.34.

MARA Stock Stochastic Average

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 34.57%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.88% and 35.63%, respectively.

MARA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 161.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 37.81%. The price of MARA leaped by -11.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.67%.