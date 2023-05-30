LUMN’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -62.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -66.50%. The price of LUMN leaped by -10.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.17%.

The present stock price for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is $1.97. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.005 after an opening price of $1.88. The stock briefly fell to $1.86 before ending the session at $1.88.

Lumen Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.54 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.85 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of LUMN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -84.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.49%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.85 and $12.54. The Lumen Technologies Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 21.3 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 30.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.89B and boasts a workforce of 30000 employees.

Lumen Technologies Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Lumen Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.3509, with a change in price of -3.4000. Similarly, Lumen Technologies Inc. recorded 29,728,164 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -63.31%.

LUMN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LUMN stands at 1.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.80.

LUMN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 13.64%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 14.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.45% and 12.51%, respectively.