Li Auto Inc. (LI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Li Auto Inc.’s current trading price is -29.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 135.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.52 and $41.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.18 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.2 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is $29.45. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $28.65 after an opening price of $28.64. The stock briefly fell to $27.80 before ending the session at $28.16.

Li Auto Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $41.49 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $12.52 on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.63B and boasts a workforce of 19396 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.45, with a change in price of +6.81. Similarly, Li Auto Inc. recorded 7,147,526 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LI stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

LI Stock Stochastic Average

Li Auto Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 90.43%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.94% and 77.87%, respectively.

LI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 44.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 75.22%. The price of LI fallen by 25.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.02%.