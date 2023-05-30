Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -9.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 91.85%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $47.46 and $100.85. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 2.39 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.0 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is $91.05. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $99.01 after opening at $98.12. The stock touched a low of $88.51 before closing at $97.85.

The market performance of Lantheus Holdings Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $100.85 on 05/12/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $47.46, recorded on 01/09/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.69B and boasts a workforce of 698 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 74.95, with a change in price of +40.38. Similarly, Lantheus Holdings Inc. recorded 1,014,115 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +79.69%.

How LNTH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LNTH stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

LNTH Stock Stochastic Average

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 59.62%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 49.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.43% and 76.60%, respectively.

LNTH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 78.67%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 54.95%. The price of LNTH fallen by 6.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.37%.