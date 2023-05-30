KMI’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KMI has leaped by -6.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.88%.

In terms of market performance, Kinder Morgan Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.20 on 06/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $15.77 on 06/17/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of KMI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current trading price is -19.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.76%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $15.77 and $20.20. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 12.81 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 12.53 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.35B and boasts a workforce of 10525 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.51, with a change in price of -1.80. Similarly, Kinder Morgan Inc. recorded 12,729,448 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.99%.

KMI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KMI stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.95.

KMI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Kinder Morgan Inc. over the last 50 days is 5.35%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 8.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.03% and 18.80%, respectively.