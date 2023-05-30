Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) currently stands at $5.38. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.515 after starting at $5.45. The stock’s lowest price was $5.305 before closing at $5.40.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.85 on 11/04/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.71 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of ITUB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current trading price is -8.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.71 to $5.85. In the Financial sector, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 29.04 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.28.66 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.92B and boasts a workforce of 100600 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.95, with a change in price of +1.04. Similarly, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. recorded 29,547,807 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.96%.

Examining ITUB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ITUB stands at 4.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.61.

ITUB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. over the last 50 days is 87.02%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 75.71%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.86% and 67.14%, respectively.

ITUB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.89%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.45%. The price of ITUB fallen by 4.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.75%.