IMMP’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.71% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.90%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IMMP has fallen by 29.09%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.06%.

The current stock price for Immutep Limited (IMMP) is $2.13. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $2.23 after opening at $2.20. It dipped to a low of $2.06 before ultimately closing at $2.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Immutep Limited has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $3.90 on 05/17/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.47, recorded on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of IMMP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Immutep Limited’s current trading price is -45.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.47 and $3.90. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.64 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.55 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Immutep Limited (IMMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 180.20M.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.81, with a change in price of +0.30. Similarly, Immutep Limited recorded 1,009,552 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.39%.

IMMP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Immutep Limited over the last 50 days is at 26.25%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 26.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.06% and 34.77%, respectively.