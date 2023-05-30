Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Guardant Health Inc.’s current trading price is -54.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.64%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $20.67 and $62.75. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 3.29 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.99 million over the last three months.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) current stock price is $28.45. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $30.00 after opening at $30.00. The stock’s lowest point was $28.01 before it closed at $28.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Guardant Health Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $62.75 on 10/06/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $20.67, recorded on 04/27/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.86B and boasts a workforce of 1793 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.28, with a change in price of +1.90. Similarly, Guardant Health Inc. recorded 2,014,250 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.12%.

GH Stock Stochastic Average

Guardant Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 75.52%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 74.23%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.75% and 69.93%, respectively.

GH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 4.60%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -44.78%. The price of GH increased 26.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.63%.