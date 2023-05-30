GRAB’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -5.59% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -5.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.05%. The price of GRAB fallen by 8.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.34%.

The stock price for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) currently stands at $3.04. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.10 after starting at $3.00. The stock’s lowest price was $2.97 before closing at $3.00.

Grab Holdings Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.03 on 01/17/23 and the lowest value was $2.19 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of GRAB Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Grab Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -24.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.81%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.19 and $4.03. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 12.48 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 15.21 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.66B and boasts a workforce of 11934 employees.

Grab Holdings Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Grab Holdings Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.20, with a change in price of -0.42. Similarly, Grab Holdings Limited recorded 16,833,283 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.14%.

GRAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRAB stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

GRAB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Grab Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is 52.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.32% and 49.32%, respectively.