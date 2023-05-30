GOEV Stock Update: Canoo Inc.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) currently has a stock price of $0.59. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.6319 after opening at $0.58. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.5738 before it closed at $0.57.

Canoo Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $5.00 on 07/14/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.50, recorded on 04/10/23.

52-week price history of GOEV Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Canoo Inc.’s current trading price is -88.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.50 and $5.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 13.85 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 18.29 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 288.00M and boasts a workforce of 812 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8196, with a change in price of -0.6580. Similarly, Canoo Inc. recorded 18,885,938 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.64%.

GOEV Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOEV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOEV Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Canoo Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 29.08%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.99%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.64% and 18.00%, respectively.

GOEV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -51.87%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.19%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GOEV has leaped by -21.87%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.65%.