Home  »  Stock   »  Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: Uncover...

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -69.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.71%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.12 and $4.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 24.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 19.9 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) currently stands at $1.52. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.65 after starting at $1.55. The stock’s lowest price was $1.50 before closing at $1.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.91 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $1.12 on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.01B and boasts a workforce of 1292 employees.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4752, with a change in price of -0.0600. Similarly, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. recorded 19,994,990 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DNA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 66.67%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.78% and 74.61% respectively.

DNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -23.23%. The price of DNA fallen by 28.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.75%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.