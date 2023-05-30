Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -69.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.71%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.12 and $4.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 24.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 19.9 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) currently stands at $1.52. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.65 after starting at $1.55. The stock’s lowest price was $1.50 before closing at $1.53.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.91 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $1.12 on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.01B and boasts a workforce of 1292 employees.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4752, with a change in price of -0.0600. Similarly, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. recorded 19,994,990 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DNA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 66.67%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 66.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.78% and 74.61% respectively.

DNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -23.23%. The price of DNA fallen by 28.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.75%.