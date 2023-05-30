GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -89.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.14 and $62.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.68 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is $6.45. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $7.50 after an opening price of $5.92. The stock briefly fell to $5.90 before ending the session at $5.79.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 201.50M and boasts a workforce of 764 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.52, with a change in price of +0.98. Similarly, GigaCloud Technology Inc. recorded 537,013 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GCT stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GCT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for GigaCloud Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is 22.19%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 21.73%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.11% and 38.56%, respectively.

GCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 13.36% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.82%. The price of GCT fallen by 28.74% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 22.39%.