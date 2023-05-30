Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Gevo Inc.’s current trading price is -73.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.74%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.01 and $4.80. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.34 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.91 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) currently stands at $1.26. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.16 after starting at $1.15. The stock’s lowest price was $1.10 before closing at $1.11.

In terms of market performance, Gevo Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.80 on 06/02/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.01 on 05/02/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 265.70M and boasts a workforce of 87 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6169, with a change in price of -0.5800. Similarly, Gevo Inc. recorded 5,953,187 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GEVO stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

GEVO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Gevo Inc. over the last 50 days is 34.21%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.92% and 40.97%, respectively.

GEVO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -33.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -42.21%. The price of GEVO fallen by 8.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.01%.