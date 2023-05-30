Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s current trading price is -58.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.48 and $1.33 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.26 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.69 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is $0.55. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.56 after an opening price of $0.489. The stock briefly fell to $0.485 before ending the session at $0.49.

In terms of market performance, Fortress Biotech Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.33 on 08/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.48 on 12/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 65.90M and boasts a workforce of 187 employees.

Fortress Biotech Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Fortress Biotech Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7602, with a change in price of -0.1010. Similarly, Fortress Biotech Inc. recorded 660,519 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.54%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FBIO stands at 2.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.42.

FBIO Stock Stochastic Average

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 17.53%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.98%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.54% and 9.18%, respectively.

FBIO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -16.18% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -25.32%. The price of FBIO leaped by -25.83% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.60%.