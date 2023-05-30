Ford Motor Company Inc. (F) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 9.22% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.47%. Over the past 30 days, the price of F has fallen by 4.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.78%.

The stock of Ford Motor Company (F) is currently priced at $12.09. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $12.29 after opening at $11.59. The day’s lowest price was $11.54 before the stock closed at $11.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ford Motor Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $15.88 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $10.10 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of F Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Ford Motor Company’s current trading price is -23.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.10 and $15.88. The Ford Motor Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 122.92 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 64.95 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ford Motor Company (F) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.53B and boasts a workforce of 173000 employees.

Ford Motor Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Ford Motor Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.33, with a change in price of +0.41. Similarly, Ford Motor Company recorded 65,299,121 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.51%.

F’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for F stands at 3.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.15.

F Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ford Motor Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 49.49%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.29% and 29.31%, respectively.