EMAN’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 135.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 135.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EMAN has fallen by 21.21%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.50%.

At present, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has a stock price of $2.00. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.01 after an opening price of $2.00. The day’s lowest price was $2.00, and it closed at $2.01.

eMagin Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.49 on 04/11/23 and a low of $0.55 for the same time frame on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of EMAN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. eMagin Corporation’s current trading price is -19.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 263.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.55 and $2.49. The eMagin Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 3.01 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.99 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 86.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 166.89M and boasts a workforce of 109 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.51, with a change in price of +1.18. Similarly, eMagin Corporation recorded 724,402 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +142.60%.

EMAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EMAN stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

EMAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, eMagin Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 50.51%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 86.96%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.12% and 88.50%, respectively.