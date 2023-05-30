Diversey Holdings Ltd. Inc. (DSEY) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 96.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 66.70%. The price of DSEY increased 3.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.66%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) stock is currently valued at $8.39. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $8.38 after opening at $8.37. The stock briefly dropped to $8.34 before ultimately closing at $8.34.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.68 on 06/06/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.95 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of DSEY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -21.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 112.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.95 and $10.68. The Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 7.36 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.56 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.72B and boasts a workforce of 9000 employees.

Diversey Holdings Ltd.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Diversey Holdings Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.13, with a change in price of +3.80. Similarly, Diversey Holdings Ltd. recorded 2,489,223 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +83.26%.

DSEY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DSEY stands at 3.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.13.

DSEY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.19%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.07%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.23% and 84.07%, respectively.