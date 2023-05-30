CS’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -71.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -76.45%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CS has leaped by -1.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.48%.

At present, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has a stock price of $0.87. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.8825 after an opening price of $0.86. The day’s lowest price was $0.8583, and it closed at $0.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Credit Suisse Group AG’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $7.12 on 05/27/22 and a low of $0.82 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of CS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current trading price is -87.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.82 and $7.12. The Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 16.11 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 44.99 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.47B and boasts a workforce of 50480 employees.

Credit Suisse Group AG: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Credit Suisse Group AG as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0419, with a change in price of -2.2469. Similarly, Credit Suisse Group AG recorded 36,920,738 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.02%.

CS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CS stands at 3.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.48.

CS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Credit Suisse Group AG’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.10%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.03%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.90% and 58.24%, respectively.