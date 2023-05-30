Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Coterra Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -31.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $22.25 and $34.73. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.81 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.44 million observed over the last three months.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) currently has a stock price of $23.64. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $24.90 after opening at $24.85. The lowest recorded price for the day was $24.124 before it closed at $24.24.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $34.73 on 06/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $22.25 on 03/15/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.81B and boasts a workforce of 981 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Coterra Energy Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Coterra Energy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.83, with a change in price of -0.30. Similarly, Coterra Energy Inc. recorded 8,360,460 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.25%.

How CTRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTRA stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

CTRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Coterra Energy Inc. over the past 50 days is 27.67%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.20%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 14.60% and 26.96%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CTRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.35%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.11%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CTRA has leaped by -7.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.71%.