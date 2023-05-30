CLS’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 14.02% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 14.94%. The price of CLS fallen by 14.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 12.52%.

The present stock price for Celestica Inc. (CLS) is $12.85. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $12.965 after an opening price of $11.72. The stock briefly fell to $11.72 before ending the session at $11.63.

Celestica Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $14.28 on 01/26/23 and the lowest value was $8.21 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of CLS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Celestica Inc.’s current trading price is -10.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.21 and $14.28. The Celestica Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.12 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.48 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Celestica Inc. (CLS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.42B and boasts a workforce of 26324 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.34, with a change in price of +1.50. Similarly, Celestica Inc. recorded 491,965 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.22%.

CLS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLS stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

CLS Stock Stochastic Average

Celestica Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.81%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.83% and 65.43%, respectively.