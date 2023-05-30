Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Citigroup Inc.’s current trading price is -18.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.74%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $40.01 and $54.56. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 4.4 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 19.02 million over the last three months.

Citigroup Inc. (C) current stock price is $44.30. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $44.65 after opening at $44.46. The stock’s lowest point was $43.99 before it closed at $44.60.

Citigroup Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $54.56 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value being $40.01 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Citigroup Inc. (C) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.10B and boasts a workforce of 240000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Citigroup Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Citigroup Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.19, with a change in price of -2.58. Similarly, Citigroup Inc. recorded 18,266,926 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.48%.

How C’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for C stands at 1.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.45.

C Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Citigroup Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 28.14%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.75% and 13.37%, respectively.

C Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.05%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.26%. The price of C decreased -5.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.25%.