ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -52.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.82 and $19.92 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.04 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 8.17 million over the last three months.

At present, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has a stock price of $9.45. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.52 after an opening price of $8.35. The day’s lowest price was $8.05, and it closed at $8.49.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $19.92 on 09/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.82 on 05/19/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.92B and boasts a workforce of 1650 employees.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating ChargePoint Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.08, with a change in price of +0.38. Similarly, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. recorded 8,781,585 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHPT stands at 0.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

CHPT Stock Stochastic Average

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 57.27%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.76% and 48.73%, respectively.

CHPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHPT has fallen by 9.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.78%.