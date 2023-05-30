Bright Health Group Inc.: Analyzing BHG Stock Trends

The stock of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is currently priced at $11.77. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $15.80 after opening at $7.67. The day’s lowest price was $7.57 before the stock closed at $8.07.

In terms of market performance, Bright Health Group Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $171.60 on 07/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $7.80 on 05/26/23.

52-week price history of BHG Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current trading price is -93.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.90%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.80 and $171.60. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 98130.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -81.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 93.59M and boasts a workforce of 2840 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.10, with a change in price of -33.40. Similarly, Bright Health Group Inc. recorded 124,953 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -73.94%.

BHG Stock Stochastic Average

Bright Health Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 14.17%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 14.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.20% and 7.18%, respectively.

BHG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -77.36% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -85.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BHG has leaped by -12.32%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -29.44%.