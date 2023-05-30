BEAT’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -50.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -48.95%. The price of BEAT fallen by 7.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 18.45%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has a current stock price of $2.44. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.2808 after opening at $2.20. The stock’s low for the day was $2.0201, and it eventually closed at $2.18.

HeartBeam Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $6.74 on 10/06/22, and the lowest price during that time was $1.12, recorded on 09/02/22.

52-week price history of BEAT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. HeartBeam Inc.’s current trading price is -63.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.86%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.12 and $6.74. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 17.7 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.11 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.49M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.96, with a change in price of -1.82. Similarly, HeartBeam Inc. recorded 267,366 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.98%.

BEAT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for HeartBeam Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 54.08%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 52.02%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 50.40% and 48.58%, respectively.