Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -21.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.65%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.34 and $4.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 20.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 28.74 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has a stock price of $3.24. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.32 after an opening price of $3.28. The day’s lowest price was $3.21, and it closed at $3.24.

In terms of market performance, Banco Bradesco S.A. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.10 on 05/31/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.34 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.74B and boasts a workforce of 73855 employees.

Banco Bradesco S.A.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Banco Bradesco S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.76, with a change in price of +0.68. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 32,696,465 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.56%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Banco Bradesco S.A. over the last 50 days is 89.11%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 83.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.75% and 81.00%, respectively.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.76%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBD has fallen by 17.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.31%.