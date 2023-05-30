Home  »  Stock   »  Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: 52-Week Performan...

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -21.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.65%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.34 and $4.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 20.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 28.74 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has a stock price of $3.24. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.32 after an opening price of $3.28. The day’s lowest price was $3.21, and it closed at $3.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Banco Bradesco S.A. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.10 on 05/31/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.34 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.74B and boasts a workforce of 73855 employees.

Banco Bradesco S.A.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Banco Bradesco S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.76, with a change in price of +0.68. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 32,696,465 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.56%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Banco Bradesco S.A. over the last 50 days is 89.11%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 83.70%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.75% and 81.00%, respectively.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.76%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBD has fallen by 17.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.31%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.