ATTO: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -43.41%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATTO has fallen by 62.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 239.50%.

At present, Atento S.A. (ATTO) has a stock price of $2.92. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.46 after an opening price of $1.39. The day’s lowest price was $1.2023, and it closed at $1.46.

Atento S.A. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.99 on 06/09/22 and the lowest value was $0.77 on 05/18/23.

52-week price history of ATTO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Atento S.A.’s current trading price is -79.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 276.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.77 and $13.99. The Atento S.A.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 13.63 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 40080.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Atento S.A. (ATTO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.91M and boasts a workforce of 140553 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8407, with a change in price of -2.4000. Similarly, Atento S.A. recorded 123,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.88%.

ATTO Stock Stochastic Average

Atento S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 87.41%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.87% and 60.71%, respectively.