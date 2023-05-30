AT&T Inc. (T) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. AT&T Inc.’s current trading price is -28.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.19%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.46 and $21.53. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 50.06 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 34.92 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of AT&T Inc. (T) is currently priced at $15.50. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $15.62 after opening at $15.23. The day’s lowest price was $15.18 before the stock closed at $15.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AT&T Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $21.53 on 06/01/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $14.46 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AT&T Inc. (T) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 108.31B and boasts a workforce of 160700 employees.

AT&T Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating AT&T Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.59, with a change in price of -3.24. Similarly, AT&T Inc. recorded 34,916,789 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for T stands at 1.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

T Stock Stochastic Average

Today, AT&T Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.02%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 8.46% and 6.98% respectively.

T Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -15.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.81%. Over the past 30 days, the price of T has leaped by -11.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.97%.