Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -81.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -3.54%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.84 and $9.34 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.87 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.47 million over the last three months.

At present, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has a stock price of $1.77. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.93 after an opening price of $1.89. The day’s lowest price was $1.75, and it closed at $1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $9.34 on 07/06/22 and the lowest value was $1.84 on 05/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -56.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 188.10M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.3666, with a change in price of -1.5100. Similarly, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. recorded 1,307,067 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.04%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATRA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATRA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.41%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 4.66% and 8.06%, respectively.

ATRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -46.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -57.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATRA has leaped by -31.40%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.11%.