Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -99.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -14.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.14 and $18.01 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.22 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.14 million over the last three months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) stock is currently valued at $0.12. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.154 after opening at $0.1487. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1195 before ultimately closing at $0.15.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $18.01 on 08/17/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.14 on 05/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.18M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6122, with a change in price of -1.2903. Similarly, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. recorded 881,929 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -91.51%.

ASTI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.05%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.10%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.90% and 4.14%, respectively.

ASTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -92.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -96.06%. The price of ASTI decreased -50.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.81%.