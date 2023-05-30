Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Arqit Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -87.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.70 and $10.67. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.36 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is $1.36. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.36 after an opening price of $1.18. The stock briefly fell to $1.12 before ending the session at $1.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arqit Quantum Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $10.67 on 11/09/22 and a low of $0.70 for the same time frame on 05/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 150.61M and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

Arqit Quantum Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Arqit Quantum Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5810, with a change in price of -1.6400. Similarly, Arqit Quantum Inc. recorded 1,948,174 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARQQ stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

ARQQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Arqit Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 85.71%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 79.79% and 69.08% respectively.

ARQQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -62.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -81.60%. The price of ARQQ fallen by 23.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 52.21%.