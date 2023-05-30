Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -39.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.70 and $36.13 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.56 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.98 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) currently stands at $22.03. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $22.5099 after starting at $20.75. The stock’s lowest price was $20.75 before closing at $17.50.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $36.13 on 12/02/22 and a low of $15.70 for the same time frame on 03/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.28B and boasts a workforce of 500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.86, with a change in price of +1.83. Similarly, Arcus Biosciences Inc. recorded 1,032,022 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCUS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RCUS Stock Stochastic Average

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 92.71%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.09% and 34.24%, respectively.

RCUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -18.92%. The price of RCUS fallen by 25.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.58%.