APPS’s Market Whiplash: -40.22% YTD Decline, -24.71% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -40.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -47.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of APPS has leaped by -24.71%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -33.89%.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) currently has a stock price of $9.11. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.23 after opening at $8.20. The lowest recorded price for the day was $7.72 before it closed at $8.23.

Digital Turbine Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $27.03 on 05/31/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $8.10 on 05/26/23.

52-week price history of APPS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Digital Turbine Inc.’s current trading price is -66.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.10 and $27.03. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 10.39 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 816.44M and boasts a workforce of 844 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.96, with a change in price of -5.92. Similarly, Digital Turbine Inc. recorded 2,313,550 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.39%.

APPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APPS stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.70.

APPS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. over the past 50 days is 20.17%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 20.17%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 39.05% and 66.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.