Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Angion Biomedica Corp.’s current trading price is -53.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.46 and $2.04 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.72 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 59090.0 over the last three months.

The present stock price for Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) is $0.95. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.9859 after an opening price of $0.9859. The stock briefly fell to $0.8699 before ending the session at $0.85.

Angion Biomedica Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.04 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.46 on 03/21/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.60M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6867, with a change in price of +0.0779. Similarly, Angion Biomedica Corp. recorded 77,866 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANGN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ANGN Stock Stochastic Average

Angion Biomedica Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 93.14%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.85% and 62.04%, respectively.

ANGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 17.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.74%. The price of ANGN fallen by 26.27% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 20.23%.