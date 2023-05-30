Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is WLDS Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has a stock price of $1.17. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.68 after an opening price of $1.11. The day’s lowest price was $1.06, and it closed at $1.41.

52-week price history of WLDS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s current trading price is -80.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 200.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.39 to $5.85. In the Technology sector, the Wearable Devices Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 15.58 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.89 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 87.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.50M and boasts a workforce of 27 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5998, with a change in price of +0.6995. Similarly, Wearable Devices Ltd. recorded 2,141,445 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +148.67%.

Examining WLDS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WLDS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WLDS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Wearable Devices Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 51.32%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 50.02% and 42.48% respectively.

WLDS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 168.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 67.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WLDS has fallen by 107.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 148.99%.