Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is BBAI Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has a stock price of $2.25. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.47 after an opening price of $2.40. The day’s lowest price was $2.32, and it closed at $2.35.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.77 on 02/06/23 and the lowest value was $0.58 on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of BBAI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -66.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 287.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.58 to $6.77. In the Technology sector, the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 6.22 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.9.04 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 342.89M and boasts a workforce of 649 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.71, with a change in price of +1.55. Similarly, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. recorded 10,148,857 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +202.24%.

BBAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.87%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 13.02% and 15.45% respectively.

BBAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 233.98%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 129.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BBAI has leaped by -22.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.64%.