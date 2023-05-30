Alphabet Inc. Inc. (GOOGL) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 41.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GOOGL has fallen by 15.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.51%.

The current stock price for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is $124.61. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $125.26 after opening at $123.17. It dipped to a low of $122.45 before ultimately closing at $123.48.

Alphabet Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $126.43 on 05/22/23, and the lowest price during that time was $83.34, recorded on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of GOOGL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Alphabet Inc.’s current trading price is -1.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $83.34 and $126.43. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 35.55 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 35.47 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1572.94B and boasts a workforce of 190711 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 101.76, with a change in price of +35.49. Similarly, Alphabet Inc. recorded 38,098,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.82%.

GOOGL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOOGL stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

GOOGL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alphabet Inc. over the past 50 days is 93.18%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 91.99%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.95% and 83.91%, respectively, over the past 20 days.