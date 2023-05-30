Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Alphabet Inc.’s current trading price is -1.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.31%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $83.45 and $127.05. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 25.13 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 28.05 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is $125.43. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $126.00 after opening at $124.065. It dipped to a low of $123.29 before ultimately closing at $124.35.

In terms of market performance, Alphabet Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $127.05 on 05/22/23, while the lowest value was $83.45 on 11/03/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1586.99B and boasts a workforce of 190711 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Alphabet Inc.

As of right now, 39 analysts are rating Alphabet Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.38, with a change in price of +35.73. Similarly, Alphabet Inc. recorded 29,987,416 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.83%.

GOOG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Alphabet Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 93.95%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.65% and 84.51%, respectively.

GOOG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 41.36% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GOOG has fallen by 15.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.77%.