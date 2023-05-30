Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -49.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 115.75%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.46 and $6.21. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.04 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 22680.0 observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is $3.15. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.77 after opening at $2.40. It dipped to a low of $2.40 before ultimately closing at $2.16.

Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $6.21 on 07/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.46 on 03/15/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.15M and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Alarum Technologies Ltd.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Alarum Technologies Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.24, with a change in price of +0.55. Similarly, Alarum Technologies Ltd. recorded 102,818 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.30%.

ALAR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alarum Technologies Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 71.95%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 67.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.08% and 74.17%, respectively.

ALAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 31.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ALAR has fallen by 64.06%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 58.29%.